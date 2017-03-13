VW pleads guilty, fuel-efficient car bargains, cancelling a Chevy Bolt EV order: Today's Car News

Mar 13, 2017

Today, Volkswagen pleads guilty to felonies in the ongoing diesel-emissions scandal, automakers are expected to increase incentives on fuel-efficient sedans and hatchbacks as sales lag, and why one Green Car Reports reader cancelled a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric-car order. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Read about the 2018 Nissan Leaf, a Chevy Bolt EV road trip, and more in our Week in Reverse feature.

Tesla and SolarCity opened a solar-energy array supported by energy-storage battery packs on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The facility will supply power to a local utility.

One Green Car Reports reader explains why he cancelled a Chevy Bolt EV order.

Volkswagen plead guilty to three felony charges, the latest step toward resolving the criminal aspect of the automaker's diesel scandal in the U.S.

See which aspect of the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's interior may be previewed by the Range Rover Velar from Jaguar's sibling brand Land Rover.

Bargains surge on small, fuel-efficient sedans and hatchbacks as sales take a nosedive.

Sales of BMW plug-in hybrids and electric cars in January and February were double those of the same period last year.

The 2017 Subaru Impreza compact is recalled after a short time on sale to address an issue with its rearview camera.

Finally, here are seven things to know about the 2017 Mini Countryman, the redesigned crossover that stretches the definition of "mini."

