Why I canceled my Chevy Bolt EV electric-car order: a reader explains

Doug Kerr, daughter Andie Kerr, fiancee Barbara Gleason; Fiat 500e, Ford Focus Electric, Fiat 500e Enlarge Photo

The advent of affordable 200-mile electric cars promises to increase public acceptance of cars with plugs—or at least that's the hope of both carmakers and advocates.

The first of those, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, is now entering the market, state by state, to great acclaim.

But not every electric-car fan is sold on the Bolt EV's combination of qualities.

One such enthusiast is Doug Kerr, an attorney in Irvine, California. He wrote about himself: "Under the pen name of 'Unplugged,' he has apparently offended every regular reader of Green Car Reports at one time or another."

Kerr had placed an order for a Bolt EV as soon as dealers began taking orders. But now that the car is in dealerships, he decided to cancel it and wait for a Tesla Model 3, and he explained why.

What follows are his words, edited by Green Car Reports for comprehension, style, and length.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

This is an exciting time for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Sure, we have to deal with a president who loves oil and coal at the expense of alternative energy, and we can expect no additional incentives for zero emission vehicles.

But it just might be too late to reverse what the California Air Resources Board and Tesla Motors have already begun.

Have the dual efforts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and CARB director Mary Nichols pushed us to a tipping point where the end of gasoline cars is near?

No one can say where the light vehicle market will be in ten years. No one.

The automakers know where we will be in five years, of course.

Enthusiasts know that Aston Martin, Audi, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volkswagen, Volvo, and of course Tesla all plan to introduce new electric cars within the next three years.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

Nearly all of those new models will exceed 200 miles in range. Battery prices are dropping each year. Battery technology is also moving quickly forward, or at least steadily.

Electric car prices are dropping, most recently shown by the Chevrolet Bolt EV, with an EPA-rated range of 238 miles.

The practical, affordable electric car for the masses is upon us.

So what does all this have to do with making a buying decision on the Bolt? Plenty.

If the Bolt alone were the only reasonably priced electric car, the decision would be much easier.

With at least three or four such electric cars with 200-plus miles of range coming over the next few years, the decision is more difficult.