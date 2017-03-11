2018 Nissan Leaf, Ioniq drive videos, Bolt EV road trip, EPA turmoil: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Owner Dawn Hall before 800-mile road trip in 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car Enlarge Photo

What date did we finally get for the unveiling of a very popular electric car's next generation?



Why are we increasingly nervous about the fate of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under its climate-science-denying head?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Friday, we laid out five questions about electric cars that worry us over the coming year or two. Read them and see if you agree with our concerns.

On the other hand, we also learned that the all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car will debut in September, and the first cars will be delivered before the end of this year.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

Meanwhile, Nissan will let current lease-holders extend their leases—and give them three months of free payments to boot.

On Thursday, we covered an 800-mile California road trip in a 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV, in the owner's own words.

The uneven distribution and varying speeds of the DC fast-charging stations operated by multiple networks were just some of the challenges for this intrepid electric-car driver.

We also posted our 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric first-drive video, giving our impressions of the highly efficient 124-mile electric car that'll arrive in April.

Wednesday, the news was grimmer: under climate-science denier Scott Pruitt, Trump's EPA has deleted "science" from the mission statement of its Science & Technology Office.

That's on top of news the previous day that Pruitt plans to fire staff, slash budgets, and kill all efforts to limit emissions of climate-change gases.

Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt, 2014 Enlarge Photo

On Tuesday, we also explained which states follow California's tougher emission rules—which seem increasingly likely to be targeted by fossil-fuel enthusiast Pruitt.

We also noted that while automakers claim buyers are hurt by fuel-economy rules, Consumers Union rebutted that argument by noting how much drivers save on fuel.

Monday, we kicked off the week with a different first-drive video, this one of the higher-volume 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the one without a plug.

The big industry news that day was GM's sales of its German Opel unit to French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, making Opel's plan to offer only electric cars by 2030 uncertain.

Over the weekend, we laid out Volvo's future plans for plug-in hybrid and electric models, including small cars and 3-cylinder engines.

Hyundai FE Fuel Cell concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Finally, it was a heavy Hyundai Ioniq week, but the Korean carmaker also previewed its upcoming 2018 hydrogen fuel-cell crossover utility vehicle at the Geneva auto show.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

