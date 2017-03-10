Second-gen Nissan Leaf, electric-car questions, fast-charging issues: Today's Car News

Mar 10, 2017

Today, the second-generation Nissan Leaf is slated to debut in September, five electric-car questions to worry about this year, and electric-car fast-charging presents challenges to drivers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The second-generation Nissan Leaf will make its world debut in September, and Nissan will let some current Leaf drivers extend their leases until the new model arrives.

Another day, another positive electric-car forecast. This time, it's Sanford C. Bernstein predicting electric cars will make up 40 percent of the auto market in 20 years.

Even under the Trump Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency continues to function on some level. The EPA's internal watchdog will check whether the agency's emissions tests are vulnerable to cheating.

With the new presidential administration in power, here are five electric-car policy questions we've been thinking about.

Thinking about going car shopping this weekend? Check out the best deals on green cars for March 2017.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Ioniq Electric show how confusing electric-car fast charging can be for owners today.

If you really want to use the carpool lane and don't mind spending nearly one million bucks to do it, the Porsche 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid supercar is for you.

It's one step forward, two steps back for Uber as it tries to recover from multiple public-relations scandal, and continue testing self-driving cars.

Finally, we have spy shots of the next-generation 2019 Toyota Corolla compact sedan.

