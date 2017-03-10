How to pay most of a million bucks to use the carpool lane in Florida





2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Enlarge Photo

Some people will do anything to avoid a little traffic.

Like many other states, Florida offers drivers of greener cars solo access to its high-occupancy vehicle lanes, also known as carpool lanes.

That privilege is extended to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric cars.

Rather than a Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Volt, or Nissan Leaf, it seems one Florida driver decided to go for something a little more exotic in order to guarantee HOV lane access.

At a recent car show, a Porsche 918 Spyder wearing a Florida HOV lane sticker was spotted by Autotrader.

The 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid. It's also an 887-horsepower supercar that cost $845,000 when new.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Enlarge Photo

It was built in a limited production run of—you guessed it—918 units, ending in 2015.

Its powertrain combines a 4.6-liter V-8 with two electric motors, which power all four wheels and can propel the car to 60 mph from a standstill in around 2.5 seconds.

But the 918 Spyder is still a plug-in hybrid, so it qualifies for Florida HOV lane access.

This supercar may very well be among the most expensive ways to attain that privilege.

At least the 918 Spyder was a bit more focused on efficiency than its contemporaries—the Ferrari LaFerrari hybrid and McLaren P1 plug-in hybrid.

It achieved an EPA-rated 67 MPGe combined, with 12 miles of electric-only range.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Enlarge Photo

(Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of how far a car can travel electrically on the same amount of energy as contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.)

In comparison, the McLaren P1 was rated at just 18 MPGe, and the EPA did not recognize it as having any battery-only range at all.

The LaFerrari was not capable of plugging in, and Ferrari said its V-12 engine never shut off during driving.

But because their powertrains are electrified, even those supercars might qualify for an HOV lane sticker under current Florida rules.

Florida still grants solo HOV lane access to conventional hybrids, although there has been discussion of phasing out that privilege, as California did in July 2011.

Plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars would likely keep their HOV lane stickers, though—meaning the Porsche 918 Spyder can continue cruising in Florida carpool lanes for the foreseeable future.

