Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for March 2017

Once again, it's time to look at the month's best deals on hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric cars, and fuel-efficient gasoline cars.

Deals for March include several new models, as well as a couple of holdovers from the previous model year.

Some manufacturers seem to be more aggressive with incentives this month than others. We'll let you figure out which ones.

Hybrids

Even though the 2017 Optima Hybrid models now arriving in showrooms are based on a redesigned body, Kia appears to have plenty of 2016 Optima Hybrids left.

Shoppers willing to stick with the previous-generation model of the mid-size sedan can lease an Optima Hybrid at $179 a month for 36 months.

That offer, which lasts through April 3, includes $1,999 due at signing, and an allowance of 12,000 miles per year.

Another aging model that continues to represent a good deal is the 2017 Lexus CT 200h hatchback, first sold as a 2011 model and little changed since then.

This month, the CT 200h can be leased for $249 a month for 36 months, with $1,499 due at signing.

That's a $50 cut in lease payments compared to last month, but with a $400 increase in the down payment.

As before, the mileage cap for this lease is 10,000 miles per year.

Plug-in hybrids

The 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is the brand's first plug-in hybrid, and uses the newest Optima body—there's no older version as there is for the conventional Optima Hybrid.

Despite being a relatively new model, Kia is offering lease incentives on its plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan.

Kia's best lease offer is $289 a month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing and a cap of 12,000 miles per year.

This offer lasts through April 3.