Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for March 2017

Mar 10, 2017

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Enlarge Photo

Once again, it's time to look at the month's best deals on hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric cars, and fuel-efficient gasoline cars.

Deals for March include several new models, as well as a couple of holdovers from the previous model year.

Some manufacturers seem to be more aggressive with incentives this month than others. We'll let you figure out which ones.

DON'T MISS: Nissan Leaf leases can extend until all-new 2018 electric car late this year: BREAKING

As always, head over to CarsDirect for more information.

2017 Lexus CT 200h

2017 Lexus CT 200h

Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

Even though the 2017 Optima Hybrid models now arriving in showrooms are based on a redesigned body, Kia appears to have plenty of 2016 Optima Hybrids left.

Shoppers willing to stick with the previous-generation model of the mid-size sedan can lease an Optima Hybrid at $179 a month for 36 months.

That offer, which lasts through April 3, includes $1,999 due at signing, and an allowance of 12,000 miles per year.

ALSO SEE: 2017 Kia Niro hybrid 'crossover' wagon priced from $23,800

Another aging model that continues to represent a good deal is the 2017 Lexus CT 200h hatchback, first sold as a 2011 model and little changed since then.

This month, the CT 200h can be leased for $249 a month for 36 months, with $1,499 due at signing.

That's a $50 cut in lease payments compared to last month, but with a $400 increase in the down payment.

As before, the mileage cap for this lease is 10,000 miles per year.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid

Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

The 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is the brand's first plug-in hybrid, and uses the newest Optima body—there's no older version as there is for the conventional Optima Hybrid.

Despite being a relatively new model, Kia is offering lease incentives on its plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Hyundai Ioniq prices: hybrid starts at $23,035, electric at $30,335

Kia's best lease offer is $289 a month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing and a cap of 12,000 miles per year.

This offer lasts through April 3.


Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in? BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?
Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept previews hydrogen-powered SUV coming in 2018 Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept previews hydrogen-powered SUV coming in 2018
Chevy Bolt EV: 800-mile trip in 238-mile electric car shows challenges remain Chevy Bolt EV: 800-mile trip in 238-mile electric car shows challenges remain
Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.