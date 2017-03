Chevy Bolt EV road trip, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Nissan Juke hybrid: Today's Car News

2017 Nissan Juke Enlarge Photo

Today, a Chevrolet Bolt EV owner takes her electric car on an 800-mile road trip, we drive the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and the Nissan Juke is slated to get an e-Power hybrid option. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV has generated quite a bit of excitement, but a recent 800-mile road trip in the new electric car shows that challenges still remain.

The Nissan Juke crossover will likely be the next model to get Nissan's e-Power series-hybrid system.

After questioning incentives for Faraday Future, Nevada's treasurer is calling for a broader audit that would encompass Tesla tax credits.

The Audi A5 Sportback g-tron is the German automaker's third model to run on natural gas. Like its predecessors, it won't be sold in the U.S.

A brief ride given to a Bloomberg journalist seems to bode well for the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan's prospects.

The all-electric 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is one of three Ioniq variants, and sits in an interesting position among electric cars.

After driving a handful of pricey plug-in hybrid luxury models, we mull over where low-range plug-in hybrids fit into the world.

General Motors' Maven car-sharing service now offers monthly rentals of Chevrolet vehicles, although Cadillac already offers a similar option under its brand-specific BOOK service.

Finally, the Artego Scalo Superelletra is a new electric supercar debuting this week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

