Bentley electric-car concept, VW diesel health effect, Trump EPA changes: Today's Car News





2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI Enlarge Photo

Today we have the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e electric-car concept and more from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, a study on the health impact of Volkswagen's diesel cheating, and a remarkable change in the wording of the Environmental Protection Agency's mission statement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A Swedish startup run by two former Tesla executives is planning a $4 billion battery factory in Europe.

Excess emissions from Volkswagen diesel cars will cause 1,200 premature deaths in Europe, according to a new MIT study.

The Renault Zoe e-Sport concept unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show highlights the performance possibilities of electric cars.

Honda expects hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell cars to account for two-thirds of its European sales by 2025, the head of Honda's European arm said at the Geneva show.

The Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e convertible concept debuting in Geneva hints at a future electric car from the British luxury brand.

Already showing the influence of the new Trump Administration, the EPA recently deleted the word "science" from the mission statement of its Science & Technology group.

The Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept shown in Geneva previews a new hydrogen-powered SUV coming in 2018.

Volkswagen believes electric powertrains and autonomous driving will make grilles unnecessary in future cars, a point it demonstrated with the self-driving Sedric concept car in Geneva.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance arm used the Geneva show to unveil a four-door concept version of its GT sports car, with a hybrid powertrain.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter