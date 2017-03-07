Tesla Supercharger perspective, California emissions rules, Chinese electric cars: Today's Car News

Mar 7, 2017

Trumpchi GE3, 2017 Detroit auto show

Today, a look at how much it would cost to make Tesla Supercharger stations as common as gas stations, California emissions rules and the states that follow them, and a report that China may cut back its ambitious electric-car goals. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

How much would it cost to make Tesla Supercharger stations as common as gas stations? About $8 billion, according to one analyst.

A Consumers Union study rebuts automaker claims that stricter fuel-economy standards raise car prices.

Regulators are considering cutting China's ambitious sales goals for electric cars, according to a new report.

California has the ability to set its own emissions standards, standards that several other states follow.

Beijing plans to replace its entire fleet of 70,000 gasoline taxis with electric cars.

Multiple reports indicate that the first Trump Administration budget will let new EPA head Scott Pruitt fire staff, and generally gut any efforts to combat climate change.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is the latest model from the Swedish automaker to incorporate a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

Finally, the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek switches to the new-generation Impreza hatchback body.

