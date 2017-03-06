2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid video, GM sells Opel, Tesla exec turnover: Today's Car News





Opel Ampera-e Enlarge Photo

Today, we review the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, look at how General Motors' sale of Opel to PSA Peugeot Citroën may affect the automaker's electric-car plans, and examine a report of executive turnover at Tesla. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Lexus RX 450h hybrid crossover was recently redesigned, and we recently had a chance to put it through its paces.

Catch up on last week's news with our Week in Reverse feature.

We have one last update of our February 2017 plug-in electric car sales report.

Volvo's next plug-in hybrid powertrain, designed for smaller cars, will feature 3-cylinder engines and front-wheel drive.

The Chevrolet Bolt Ev got off to a speedy start in its first full month of Canadian sales, selling 86 units in February.

The Lexus "Multi Stage Hybrid System" used in the LC coupe and LS sedan features an unusual setup meant to provide a more engaging driving experience.

GM will sell its European Opel division to PSA Peugeot Citroën. How will that impact Opel's electric-car plans?

It's been said the only global automaker Toyota is really worried about is Hyundai. Is the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a genuine Prius competitor?

Tesla executive turnover is increasing as pressure to meet Model 3 deadlines builds, according to a new report.

After persistent lobbying by automakers, it looks like the EPA may reopen its decision to lock in emissions rules for 2022 to 2025.

New York state will launch an electric-car rebate program approved last year by the end of this month.

Just as when buying a car, it helps to do a bit of research before renting one. Here are 10 rental cars to avoid, and why.

Finally, after a scuffle with the California DMV, Uber is now seeking permission to test its self-driving cars in the state.

