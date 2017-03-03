Tesla sales plateau, Model 3 price, 2017 Geneva Motor Show preview: Today's Car News





Today, why Tesla Model S and Model X sales could very well have plateaued, how much the Tesla Model 3 might cost, and a preview of the green cars debuting at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

By the end of this year, Tesla hopes to be cranking out 5,000 Model 3 electric cars a week. But how much will those cars cost? Here is one Green Car Reports reader's estimation.

French firm Symbio will sell a fuel-cell range extender for the Nissan e-NV200 electric van, aimed primarily at fleet buyers.

These photos reveal how polluted the U.S. really was before the Environmental Protection Agency was founded.

Judging by numbers released in the company's Q4 Shareholder Letter, Tesla Model S and Model X sales could well have plateaued.

Check out the green production and concept cars debuting at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week.

A team of researchers led by battery legend John Goodenough claims to have developed a new solid-state chemistry that outperforms current lithium-ion battery cells.

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas crossover was intended to launch with a diesel engine, but the diesel-emissions scandal made that impossible, leaving VW in a predicament.

Finally, the Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept may be a hybrid, but its focus is more on performance than fuel efficiency.

