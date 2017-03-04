Future electric cars, GM diesel hopes, 80-mile Honda EV, Tesla Model 3 prices (maybe): The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

What innovation did a 94-year-old battery legend discuss last week?



Why should green-car buyers even consider purchasing a new diesel vehicle?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 3, 2017.

Friday, recent financial data from Tesla Motors prompted us to ask whether sales of the Tesla Model S and Model X have peaked. Debate ensued among readers.

At 94, legendary lithium-ion cell chemist John Goodenough and his team presented a new solid-state battery chemistry that could vastly improve electric-car batteries.

On Thursday, we ran down a list of six new all-electric cars coming in 2018 and 2019, including the next Nissan Leaf, the Tesla Model 3, and four pricey luxury models.

Jaguar I-Pace Concept, 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

One reader even produced a spreadsheet of how he estimates those Model 3 options and pricing might emerge; that too sparked discussion.

Wednesday, after the news that the Honda Clarity EV will have only 80 miles of battery range, we looked at how Japan and the U.S. differ in the ways owners use their cars.

We also noted that Volkswagen diesel owners who financed their cars through third-party lenders are experiencing delays with buybacks, a lawyer for the owners said.

GM, meanwhile, wants many of those VW TDI owners—including those who identify as green-car enthusiasts—to consider its diesels. We explained the logic.

Also on Tuesday, we noted that biofuel and fossil-fuel lobbyists may soon join together to fight electric-car incentives, despite their past battles with each other.

We kicked off the week on Monday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's response to worker claims of low wages, commonplace injuries, and restrictive confidentiality agreements.

Electric-car charging stations at Target in Fremont, CA [photo by Wilson F. via ChargePoint Network] Enlarge Photo

Local governments in California, hub of the zero-emission vehicle revolution, are now sharing their experiences in how to prepare for widespread deployment of electric cars.

Over the weekend, we noted that next year, "thousands" of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars will be deployed in tests on public roads, according to a report.

Finally, in light of emerging news about plans to slash budgets and ax staff at the EPA, we published photos of what the U.S. looked like before environmental laws.

They're not pretty.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

