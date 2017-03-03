2017 Geneva auto show: green car preview





Teaser for Techrules GT96 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show marks the next stop on the annual auto-show circuit.

With press days beginning March 7, we aren't expecting an overwhelming number of green cars at the Swiss show this year.

A smattering of production and concept cars with some green elements will debut there, though.

DON'T MISS: 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid luxury sedan to debut at Geneva show

They run the gamut from the 1.0-liter 3-cylinder Ford Fiesta to the 4.0-liter V-8 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid.

This year's show will also feature quite a few concepts and prototypes from Asian startups, although it is unclear if any will make it to production.

For continual updates, head over to our Geneva show news page.

2018 Ford Fiesta (European spec) Enlarge Photo

2018 Ford Fiesta

The next-generation Ford Fiesta subcompact was actually unveiled in December, but it will make its auto-show debut in Geneva.

The 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine from the current Fiesta will remain, with the addition of cylinder deactivation to boost efficiency further.

That feature will also be used on the Fiesta ST performance model, which also downsizes to 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder from a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Ford Fiesta minicar unveiled in Europe; U.S. plans unclear (Dec 2016)

Other changes include updated exterior styling, and a reconfigured dashboard with a large central touchscreen.

Ford is also launching four trim lines—Titanium, ST Line, Vignale, and Active—each with model-specific styling features.

The 2018 Fiesta will likely go on sale in Europe later this year, but Ford has not said whether it will be brought to the U.S. to replace the current-generation model.

Teaser for Hybrid Kinetic H600 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Hybrid Kinetic H600 concept

Chinese startup Hybrid Kinetic made news back in 2010, when it announced plans to open a factory in Montgomery, Alabama, that would produce hybrid cars.

The company seemed to disappear after that, but will reemerge at Geneva with a new concept car designed by famed Italian styling house Pininfarina.

MORE: Another Day, Another Ambitious Hybrid/EV Start-Up Shows Up (Aug 2010)

It's a luxury sedan called the H600, and it will actually be displayed on Pininfarina's stand at the show, rather than one dedicated to Hybrid Kinetic.

We have no details about the H600's hybrid powertrain at this time, just a handful of teaser images hinting at the exterior and interior design.

2018 Lexus LS 500h Enlarge Photo

Lexus LS 500h

The LS 500h is a hybrid version of the redesigned Lexus LS flagship luxury sedan, which debuted in January at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

It replaces the LS 600hL hybrid variant of the outgoing-generation LS, which only sold in low numbers in North America.

The LS 500h will use a "Multi Stage Hybrid System" based on the powertrain of the LC 500h coupe.

That setup combines a traditional hybrid powertrain—in this case based around a 3.5-liter V-6—with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

This somewhat complex arrangement is meant to provide a sportier feel, and mimic the behavior of the 10-speed automatic transmissions offered in non-hybrid versions of the LS and LC.

With the non-hybrid LS 500 variant not expected to go on sale until later in the year, the LS 500h may not launch until sometime next year.