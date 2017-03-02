Six new electric cars, Daimler invests, Tesla Model 3 pricing proposed, U.S. gas mileage: Today's Car News





Jaguar I-Pace Concept, 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at six new electric cars coming in 2018 and 2019, Daimler invests in charging network ChargePoint, and a new study indicates U.S. fleet average fuel economy did not increase much over the past 25 years. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We have additional plug-in electric car sales figures for February 2017, showing that the Chevrolet Volt outsold not only the Bolt EV, but the Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius Prime as well.

From the second-generation Nissan Leaf to the Porsche Mission E, check out these six new electric cars coming in the next two years.

A lobbying group projects that biofuels would be needed to offset the climate impact of the 3 billion cars it estimates will be on world roads by 2050.

See the inside of a Tesla Model S battery pack, courtesy of this YouTube video teardown.

Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler invested in ChargePoint, joining BMW and providing funding for expansion of the charging network's European operations.

Overall U.S. fleet gas mileage rose only slightly over the last 25 years, according to a new study.

Toyota believes plug-in hybrids will catch on faster than battery-electric cars. We asked our Twitter followers what they thought about that.

How much will Tesla's upcoming "affordable car" actually cost? One reader creates a hypothetical Tesla Model 3 pricing grid for the eagerly anticipated electric car.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles warned investors about the possible negative impact of recent diesel lawsuits and government inquiries.

Finally, the H600 is a hybrid luxury sedan from Chinese startup Hybrid Kinetic that will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

