Will plug-in hybrids catch on faster than electric cars? Poll results

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium Enlarge Photo

There are essentially two types of electric cars on sale today.

Battery-electric vehicles are powered only by a battery, while plug-in hybrids have an engine to supplement a more limited battery range.

Which type will ultimately predominate isn't clear; each has advantages and disadvantages.

DON'T MISS: Plug-in hybrids to catch on more quickly than electrics: Toyota

Toyota, for one, firmly believes that plug-in hybrids will be the path to electric transport for more buyers than will battery-electric vehicles.

The company's executives have said that, and it fits with the company 's blanket rejection (until recently) of all-electric cars as suitable for anything more than tiny cars used only for short-distance urban travel.

We asked our Twitter followers which type of plug-in vehicle they thought would catch on more quickly.

Toyota says plug-in hybrids will catch on quicker than electric cars. — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) February 22, 2017

And unusually for our polls, the results were far from conclusive, indicating a relatively evenly split set of opinions among respondents.

Most respondents fell somewhere into "I'm not really sure" territory.

CHECK OUT: Plug-in hybrid problem: buyers don't understand them at all



Those who weren't sure, but believed that plug-in hybrids would succeed quicker, came in at 29 percent.

Their counterparts who also weren't sure but doubted that plug-in hybrids would have the edge over battery-only cars were slightly higher, at 33 percent.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

Still, fully 30 percent felt that "plug-ins lose" and battery-electric cars would be the ultimate winners.

That compared to just 8 percent who agreed with Toyota and felt that plug-in hybrids would definitely win.

WATCH THIS: 2017 Toyota Prius Prime vs 2017 Chevrolet Volt: plug-in hybrid video test

Added up another way, though, plug-in hybrid supporters (whether unsure or fairly certain) came in at 37 percent.

The battery-electric proponents, adding up the certains and the unsures, came in at 63 percent.

Whether Toyota will take notice of the results of our (small and unscientific) poll, however, is entirely uncertain.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.