Feb Plug-in electric car sales, Tesla Supercharger expansion, Bentley electric SUV: Today's Car News





2017 Bentley Bentayga Enlarge Photo

Today, we have plug-in electric car sales tallies for February, plans for a major expansion of the Tesla Supercharger fast-charging network, and a report that Bentley is considering an all-electric SUV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Bentley is considering an all-electric SUV that would be smaller than the current Bentayga. Such a model would compete with planned electric SUVs from Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz.

The coal industry hopes to disguise itself as a clean-energy player by promoting carbon capture and sequestration for power plants.

The Honda Clarity EV electric car's expected 80-mile range highlights a radical difference in the needs of Japanese and North American drivers.

Tesla is planning a major expansion of its U.S. Supercharger fast-charging network this year. Will it be enough to handle a possible major influx of new Tesla electric cars next year?

Volkswagen diesel owners who financed their cars through third-party lenders are experiencing delays with buybacks, a lawyer for the owners said.

The Chevrolet Volt outsold the Bolt EV substantially in February, but the 238-mile electric car has not begun nationwide distribution.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a new small crossover that borrows the name of the defunct Mitsubishi Eclipse coupe.

Finally, we have additional photos and video of the Vanda Electrics Dendrobium electric supercar concept, which debuts later this month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

