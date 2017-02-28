Tesla market value, GM diesels, Volvo hybrid concept truck: Today's Car News





Today, Tesla's market value approaches that of the Detroit Three U.S. automakers, General Motors pitches its diesels to green-car buyers, and Volvo Trucks adds a hybrid powertrain to its efficiency-focused concept semi-truck. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has become a Big Three U.S. automaker. At least, when it comes to market value, that is.

Find out why General Motors thinks green-car buyers should consider its diesels.

Would standardizing data analysis for electric cars prove useful? Ford thinks it would, and is willing to share its analysis methods with other automakers.

Despite past conflicts, biofuel and fossil-fuel lobbyists may soon join together to fight electric-car incentives.

Volvo Trucks added a hybrid powertrain to its efficiency-focused semi-truck concept.

In a settlement with U.S. officials, Takata will formally admit to hiding evidence of failed airbag inflators, and will pay $1 billion in fines and compensation.

Finally, an electric Chevrolet Corvette built by Maryland-based Genovation Cars hit 209 mph in a recent test, establishing a new electric-car speed record.

