Tesla market value, GM diesels, Volvo hybrid concept truck: Today's Car News

Feb 28, 2017

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

Enlarge Photo

Today, Tesla's market value approaches that of the Detroit Three U.S. automakers, General Motors pitches its diesels to green-car buyers, and Volvo Trucks adds a hybrid powertrain to its efficiency-focused concept semi-truck. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has become a Big Three U.S. automaker. At least, when it comes to market value, that is.

Find out why General Motors thinks green-car buyers should consider its diesels.

Would standardizing data analysis for electric cars prove useful? Ford thinks it would, and is willing to share its analysis methods with other automakers.

Despite past conflicts, biofuel and fossil-fuel lobbyists may soon join together to fight electric-car incentives.

Volvo Trucks added a hybrid powertrain to its efficiency-focused semi-truck concept.

In a settlement with U.S. officials, Takata will formally admit to hiding evidence of failed airbag inflators, and will pay $1 billion in fines and compensation.

Finally, an electric Chevrolet Corvette built by Maryland-based Genovation Cars hit 209 mph in a recent test, establishing a new electric-car speed record.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Ford Escape AWD 1.5-liter gas mileage review 2017 Ford Escape AWD 1.5-liter gas mileage review
GM's Maven car-sharing adds Chevy Bolt EV electric cars (in LA) GM's Maven car-sharing adds Chevy Bolt EV electric cars (in LA)
2015 Nissan Leaf: one year later, owner offers pros and cons 2015 Nissan Leaf: one year later, owner offers pros and cons
2018 Hyundai Accent confirmed for U.S. as well as Canada (update) 2018 Hyundai Accent confirmed for U.S. as well as Canada (update)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.