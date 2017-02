Honda Clarity EV range, Musk responds to worker claims, VW exec pleads not guilty: Today's Car News

2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Enlarge Photo

Today, a report claims the 2018 Honda Clarity EV will have one of the shortest ranges of any battery-electric car, Elon Musk responds to a Tesla worker's claims of problems at the company's Fremont plant, and the Volkswagen executive arrested last month in connection to the diesel scandal pleads not guilty. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on recent news with our Week in Reverse feature.

"Thousands" of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars will be deployed in tests on public roads next year, according to a new report.

The 2018 Honda Clarity EV—a battery-electric version of the Clarity Fuel Cell already on sale in some parts of California—will have only 80 miles of range, one report says. That would put it behind almost every other battery-electric car on the market.

The Sierra Club plans to sue the EPA over alleged failure to meet reporting requirements related to the Renewable Fuel Standard ethanol mandate.

Elon Musk responds to a Tesla worker's claims of low wages, commonplace injuries, and restrictive confidentiality agreements.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt, who appeared in a federal courtroom in Detroit on Thursday to be arraigned on charges related to the automaker's diesel-emissions cheating.

See what advice two California nonprofits have for local governments on preparing for electric cars.

The 2017 Volvo XC90 SUV is being recalled because airbag inflators may have been installed with poorly-manufactured bolts.

Finally, Bentley may follow up its Bentayga SUV with a smaller model equipped with an all-electric powertrain, according to a new report.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter