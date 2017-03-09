2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: first drive review of 124-mile electric car

Follow John Add to circle



For the first six years of electric cars, from 2011 to 2016, we've had a variety of mass-priced cars with ranges of 62 to 107 miles.

This year, in 2017, we got the Chevy Bolt EV, at 238 miles.

But there's a new competitor as well. This is the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

It's one of three models in the Ioniq lineup—it also has a plug-in hybrid, and a regular hybrid—and the Ioniq Electric offers a range of 124 miles.

That's the highest of any battery-electric car that isn't a Tesla, or a Bolt EV.

And the Ioniq Electric may offer an answer to the question of how much range is enough, if ranges under 100 miles aren't.

EDITOR'S NOTE: After this segment was recorded, the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf range was revealed to be 125 miles, rather than the projected 124 miles. That's close enough that we left in the now-inaccurate statement about the Ioniq Electric's range being the highest of any electric car that isn't a Tesla or a Bolt EV.

All Ioniqs are low, conventionally styled, high-tailed hatchbacks. But the battery-powered Ioniq differs from the hybrids in several ways.

Roomy but low

The hybrids' grille is replaced by a blanking panel, to distinguish the electric car visually from Ioniqs with combustion engines.

Inside, Hyundai replaced the conventional shift and parking-brake levers on the tunnel with a set of buttons and a controller for the dashboard display.

The battery pack, however, sits under the rear seat, between the rear wheels, and under the load bay, rather than under the cabin floor as in a Nissan Leaf.

That's a design decision that lowers the car, but cuts into cargo volume AND rear-seat headroom—which suits only shorter adults.

On the books, the Ioniq Electric has more passenger and cargo volume than the Chevy Bolt EV or the Nissan Leaf.

But those two cars are tall, with more upright seating and more headroom front and rear.

On the road

Not surprisingly, the electric is the nicest of the three Ioniq models to drive.

It's smoothest and quietest, and has no direct-clutch transmission whose quick shifts need to be buffered by the electric motor.

The all-electric version's 28-kwh battery pack powers an 88-kilowatt (118-horsepower) electric motor that drives the front wheels.

The blending between regenerative and friction brakes is excellent, and it has standard paddles to increase or decrease the degree of regeneration.

The onboard charger is rated at 6.6 kw, for a full Level 2 recharging time of about 4 hours.

The electric Ioniq also comes with standard DC fast-charging capability using the CCS standard.

And, it can fast-charge at up to 100 kw, higher than any non-Tesla electric car—including the Bolt EV.

That gives it a certain amount of future-proofing, to be able to use higher-speed fast-charging stations to come.