2018 BMW i3 preview, electric-car tax credit phaseout, hydrogen airplanes: Today's Car News

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in Maven car-sharing fleet, Los Angeles [photo: Dan MacMedan fo

Today, we have spy shots of the 2018 BMW i3 electric car, estimations of which automakers will lose their electric-car tax credits first, and an argument for liquid hydrogen as a replacement for jet fuel in airplanes. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tax credits for electric cars start to phase out when automakers reach 200,000 sales. So which automaker will reach that limit first: General Motors, or Tesla?

The Honda WR-V going on sale in India next month is the latest example of a growing trend: automakers trying to make crossovers from small hatchbacks.

We asked our Twitter followers which type of car they expected to go all-electric fastest. See if your guess lines up with the poll results.

Reducing airplane emissions is proving somewhat challenging, but could liquid hydrogen be the answer? See why one study advocates using liquid hydrogen as a replacement for jet fuel in aircraft.

Tesla plans to start production of its Model 3 electric car later this year. Could it attain the title of most "made in America" car at that time?

This year's updated BMW i3 is only just arriving at U.S. dealerships after a battery-capacity boost that gives it longer range. But details of the 2018 BMW i3 have already leaked out, and they include rumors of another increase in battery capacity.

We drive the 2017 Jeep Compass small crossover, which replaces not only the previous-generation Compass, but the Jeep Patriot as well.

Finally, the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is a second—and more powerful—variant of Porsche's plug-in hybrid luxury sedan.

