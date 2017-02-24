Honda WR-V: how to make a crossover from a small hatchback





Crossovers are so popular right now that several automakers are even trying to pass off conventional hatchbacks as high-riding utility vehicles.

The latest example of this trend is the Honda WR-V, a new pseudo-crossover for the Indian market.

Despite the extra plastic body cladding and slightly-different front and rear fascias, the WR-V looks very similar to the Honda Jazz subcompact hatchback it's based on.

The Jazz is sold in the U.S. as the Honda Fit and lends its platform to the HR-V crossover also sold here.

Unlike the Fit-based WR-V, the HR-V is an entirely separate vehicle, with different styling and dimensions, a tall ride height, and available all-wheel drive.

That's something the WR-V won't have when it goes on sale in India March 16, according to Indian Autos Blog.

The WR-V (the name stands for "Winsome Runabout Vehicle") will be front-wheel drive only, with two engine options for Indian buyers.

A 1.2-liter gasoline engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT, and a 1.5-liter diesel is available only with a 6-speed manual.

First shown at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show, the WR-V will be sold in various South American countries as well as India.

It's unclear what additional markets might get the new model—but the U.S. likely won't be one of them.

U.S. Honda dealers will happily continue to peddle the Fit and HR-V without this odd in-between mashup.

However, a vehicle that is somewhat similar in concept to Honda's WR-V is coming to the U.S. this year.

That would be the 2017 Chevrolet Spark Activ, another hatchback with a taller ride height and specific styling features like fog lights, a new grille, and plenty of plastic body cladding.

Like the WR-V, the Spark Activ is mechanically similar to the subcompact Spark hatchback it's based on, and doesn't offer all-wheel drive.

Confusingly, certain automakers no longer seem to acknowledge the availability of AWD as a requirement for a true crossover utility vehicle.

General Motors insists on calling the Chevrolet Bolt EV a crossover, and Kia does the same with its Niro hybrid—although neither model has all-wheel drive.

But perhaps that's to be expected in today's SUV-crazy market.

The word "crossover" may make it a lot easier to sell an otherwise-unpopular small car than the words "hatchback" or "wagon" that actually describe it.

