Tesla Model 3 timing, 2017 VW e-Golf range, emissions-rule lobbying: Today's Car News

Today, Tesla confirms plans to deliver the first Model 3 electric cars in July, the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf gets a 125-mile range, and automakers continue to lobby for changes to EPA emissions rules. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Hyundai Accent subcompact will be sold in the U.S. as well as Canada, the automaker confirmed following the Accent's Toronto launch.

Tesla plans to deliver the first Model 3 electric cars in July, and boost production to 5,000 cars a week by next year.

Electric cars will proliferate faster than anticipated, and automakers may not be ready to handle the larger volumes, new analysis argues.

Shell opened a hydrogen fueling station in the U.K., the latest manifestation of a growing interest in hydrogen.

Auto-industry lobbyists continue to push for revisions to emissions rules, this time appealing to newly-confirmed EPA head Scott Pruitt.

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf gets an EPA-rated 125-mile range, topping the Hyundai Ioniq Electric's 124-mile range, and marking a significant improvement over the VW's previous 85-mile range.

Tesla will sell 200 Model S and Model X electric cars to the Dubai Taxi Corporation for taxi service in the Middle Eastern city.

London will increase the congestion charge for motor vehicles entering its congested core. It will now charge pre-2006 diesel cars $27 to enter its city center on weekdays.

Carlos Ghosn will step down as Nissan CEO, but retain other executive positions within the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

Finally, the 2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring compact wagon will debut next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, but may not be sold in the U.S.

