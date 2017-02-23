2017 VW e-Golf rated at 125 miles, tops 124-mile Hyundai Ioniq electric car

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

Oh, those crafty Germans.

Just a few days after the week-long media launch of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq range, Volkswagen has quietly one-upped the Ioniq Electric's 124-mile EPA-rated range.

Granted, it's only beaten the South Korean electric car by 1 mile. But still.

DON'T MISS: Hyundai Ioniq Electric beats Prius Prime, BMW i3 on energy efficiency

According to a press release issued yesterday by Volkswagen of America, the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf electric car has received a combined EPA range rating of 125 miles.

That's due to the larger-capacity battery pack fitted for the electric Golf's third model year.

The previous 2015 and 2016 e-Golfs had a 24.2-kilowatt-hour pack, which received a 50-percent boost in capacity to 35.8 kwh this year.

The EPA range of 125 miles combined is also a 50-percent increase over the 83-mile rating for 2015 and 2016 e-Golfs, some of which remain on dealer lots.

The higher-range 2017 e-Golf will reach Volkswagen dealers (in certain states) "this spring," making for a relatively short model year.

VW hasn't said exactly when during the three-month window that defines the season the cars will actually start showing up, however.

READ THIS: 2017 VW e-Golf: 124 miles of range, more motor power (Nov 2016)

The company also hasn't yet released pricing, which will happen closer to the delivery date.

The electric 2017 Volkswagen's combined energy-efficiency rating is 119 MPGe, high among battery-electric models though not as high as the Ioniq Electric's 136 MPGe.

Hyundai has suggested that the Ioniq Electric's superior energy efficiency should count for as much as its range.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

Both that model and the updated e-Golf have a range rating roughly half that of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, rated at 238 miles due to its large 60-kwh battery.

Other changes to the e-Golf this year include a standard 7.2-kilowatt onboard charger on both the base SE and the high-end SEL Premium trim levels.

CHECK OUT: Electric-car MPGe as important as range, Hyundai Ioniq maker suggests

That will provide a full recharge in less than 6 hours using a 240-volt Level 2 charging station, at home or in public.

DC fast charging is standard on the SEL Premium model, and optional on the e-Golf SE; it gives an 80-percent recharge in 1 hour or less using a CCS charging station.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.