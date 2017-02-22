2019 Cadillac XT3 plug-in hybrid, Nissan Leaf pros and cons, 2018 Hyundai Accent: Today's Car News





2015 Nissan Leaf with CHAdeMO fast-charging cable plugged in [photo John Briggs] Enlarge Photo

Today, spy shots indicate a possible plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming 2019 Cadillac XT3 crossover, an owner discusses pros and cons of Nissan Leaf ownership, and why the 2018 Hyundai Accent subcompact may not come to the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Find out how the Tesla Model S P100D does 0 to 60 mph in 2.28 seconds with this video explanation.

Approximately 20 years after the launch of the first-generation Prius in Japan, Toyota has now sold 10 million hybrids globally.

A recall of 2014-2017 BMW i3 REx extended-range electric cars will address possible fuel-vapor leaks that could lead to fires.

The 2018 Hyundai Accent subcompact was unveiled in Canada last week, but Hyundai won't say whether it will come to the U.S.

Will the 2019 Cadillac XT3 crossover be the General Motors luxury brand's next plug-in hybrid? Spy shots hint at that possibility.

Self-driving cars are a popular topic, but there are different degrees of vehicular automation. Learn about the six levels of autonomy as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers with this primer.

After one year of driving a 2015 Nissan Leaf, one owner offers pros and cons of the electric car.

Beginning later this year, London will increase the congestion charge for older cars trying to enter the city center.

Finally, actress Margot Robbie is Nissan's new electric-vehicle ambassador. Will that help raise the profile of Nissan electric cars?

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter