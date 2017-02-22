Toyota has now sold 10 million hybrids in 20 years, globally





2017 Toyota Prius Enlarge Photo

Toyota has reached yet another significant milestone in global hybrid sales.

The Japanese automaking giant has surpassed 10 million hybrid sales globally since the launch of the first-generation Prius in 1997.

That total includes hybrids sold under Toyota's Lexus luxury brand, as well as sales of two plug-in hybrid models.

The latter represent only a tiny fraction of the vast numbers of conventional hybrids the automaker has sold over the past 20 years.

Toyota surpassed 10 million global hybrid sales just nine months after reaching 9 million sales.

That makes the third time in a row that Toyota has increased its global hybrid-production total by 1 million units in less than a year.

2016 Toyota Prius C Enlarge Photo

It all began with the first-generation Prius, which was sold only in Japan from 1997 to 2000.

An upgraded "generation 1.5" model was launched in the U.S. in 2001.

But Prius sales didn't really take off until the 2004 introduction of the second-generation model, which was larger and generally better suited to a wider array of consumers.

Since then, Toyota has added dozens more hybrid models, to the point where it now claims to have 34 distinct hybrid models available globally.

In the U.S., that includes four Prius-badged models.

The original Prius Liftback and the recent Prius Prime plug-in hybrid share the current-generation Toyota New Global Architecture platform.

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

The Prius C subcompact and Prius V tall wagon are older designs based on other platforms that date back to the 2012 model year.

Toyota also offers hybrid versions of the Camry and Avalon sedans, and the RAV4 and Highlander crossovers in the U.S.

It's so far the sole automaker to make, and follow through on, a consistent commitment to selling hybrid versions of all its mainstream models—including popular crossover utility vehicles.

Lexus sells the CT 200h hatchback, meanwhile, as well as hybrid versions of the ES and GS sedans, and its RX and NX crossovers.

2017 Lexus ES Enlarge Photo

The luxury brand will also launch two low-volume hybrid models in the coming months.

After a brief absence, the LS hybrid full-size sedan will return in the form of a new LS 500h model debuting next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Lexus also announced an LC 500h hybrid version of its flagship luxury coupe last year.

Total North American hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales were at 3 million units as of December 31, 2016.

