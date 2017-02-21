2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel, Daimler electric truck, electric-car fees: Today's Car News





Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck concept, 2016 IAA Commercial Vehicles Enlarge Photo

Today, we have more details on the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, Daimler confirms plans for an all-electric commercial truck, and multiple states ponder new fees for electric-car owners. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We have spy shots of the next-generation Nissan Leaf, Toyota plug-in hybrid predictions, and more in this installment of the Week in Reverse.

U.S. household energy costs hit a 50-year low last year, while greenhouse-gas emissions were down, according to a new study.

Tesla was recently granted a patent on charging technology for a metal-air battery, although it's unclear if such a battery will be used in the automaker's production cars anytime soon.

Noting positive reactions to the Mercedes-Benz Urban e-Truck concept, Daimler plans to build an all-electric commercial truck in limited numbers.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is quieter and more fuel-efficient than its predecessor, but will that be enough for it to succeed in U.S. and European markets that are not exactly enthusiastic about diesels?

Will the production version of the Volkswagen ID electric car mean the end for the current e-Golf?

Every Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car sold globally will be recalled to address an issue with excess electrical output from the fuel-cell stack.

Pacific Gas & Electric's new plug-in hybrid utility trucks reduce emissions, and can act as an emergency backup power source.

Since the beginning of this year, bills have been introduced in six states to add fees for electric-car owners, according to the Sierra Club.

Read our first drive review of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the volume seller of a three-model lineup that also includes plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace crossover gets a smaller 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine option, which will be offered alongside the existing 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 and 2.0-liter diesel 4-cylinder.

Finally, we have spy shots of the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross small utility vehicle, which debuts next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

_______________________________________________

