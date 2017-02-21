2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: first drive review

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq isn't one car but three, with a unique choice of powertrains.

The volume seller will be the Ioniq Hybrid, a dedicated hybrid (as is the Toyota Prius) with a 58-mpg combined EPA fuel-economy rating for its base model.

But you can also get it as a battery-electric car (starting in April, in California) and late this year, as a plug-in hybrid as well.

We've now driven each of the three Ioniq variants, but we'll be reviewing each of the cars separately over the next couple of weeks.

The challenge for the high-volume Hybrid is that for those buyers who can drive it side by side with the Ioniq Electric, the electric car is smoother and quieter.

It's also $7,000 pricier and will be distributed in limited states, though Hyundai promises that both the electric and plug-in hybrid Ioniqs can be special-ordered by any dealer.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Electric, and Ioniq Plug-In Enlarge Photo

Last week we spent roughly 150 miles in the hills outside Santa Barbara, California, splitting our time among a prototype Plug-In hybrid, then the production Hybrid, and finally an Electric for the post-lunch trip back to base.

We didn't get enough time in any of them to get useful efficiency ratings; that will wait until we can spend a longer time with each one.

But the Ioniq Hybrid differs in lots of ways from the Toyota Prius against which it's primarily aimed.

The Hyundai is roughly the size of its Elantra compact sedan and hatchback, but with a far more aerodynamic shape that nonetheless neatly camouflages its high, stubby tail.

One of the design goals for the Ioniq was to make it "normal" looking, and we suspect it'll vanish entirely into traffic as just another small car.

The inside has Hyundai's usual straightforward, intuitive layout and controls, and could have been lifted wholesale from the Elantra (though it's actually differs in most regards).

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Front-seat riders sit low in the Ioniq, as they do in the latest Prius, at the same height as in the Elantra.

The cabin has lots of passenger volume, but much of it goes to width, as rear-seat headroom is tight and taller adults will be actively hunched over and uncomfortable in the rear.

Behind the wheel, experienced hybrid drivers will notice that Hyundai's made the Ioniq Hybrid just about as simple as it can be.

There's no "EV" switch to default the car into electric-only mode for short distances at low speeds, though there's a Sport mode that keeps the engine on all the time and changes the shift points to give it peppier acceleration.

Shift points, you say?

Yep. The two Ioniqs fitted with engines use a single electric motor sandwiched between the highly-efficient 1.6-liter 4-cylinder gasoline powerplant and a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.