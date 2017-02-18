Next Leaf, Bolt EV range, Ioniq prices, Tesla updates: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Section of 2018 Nissan Leaf spy shot [image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien, as used on Motor Authority] Enlarge Photo

Which eagerly awaited electric car finally broke cover—and what worried question did those spy shots prompt?



Why does Toyota think plug-in hybrids will catch on with customers more quickly than electric cars?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Friday, we looked at a video showing a Chevrolet Bolt EV owner who managed to get 300 miles out of his EPA-rated 238-mile electric car.

GM's Maven car-sharing service, meanwhile, took delivery of the first of more than 100 Bolt EVs in Los Angeles.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV added to Maven car- and ride-sharing fleet in Los Angeles, California Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we had more good news about renewable energy: utilities' large-scale solar-power use exceeded home photovoltaic use for the first time ever.

Added to that, wind energy in Europe now exceeds coal generating capacity—and is growing fast.

Wednesday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the Bolt EV would be the basis for a "huge range of electric cars" that will come out in the future. (We got lots of comments on that one!)

You can also see an autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV negotiate city streets in a video we ran earlier last week.

On Tuesday, we reported that Smart will sell only electric cars in the U.S. and Canada, eliminating its gasoline models entirely this fall.

We also revealed the pricing information for the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Electric, which will start from $23,035 and $30,335, respectively (delivery included).

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

Watch for more coverage of the Ioniq in our first drive report next week.

The week started on Monday with a first sighting of the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, in the form of spy shots of a test "mule"—which raised a worrisome question we explored in some detail.

We also reported that the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan is rated at 37 mpg combined, and will go on sale soon.

The GM diesel front isn't entirely serene, though: a lawsuit that alleges first-generation Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedans used illegal "defeat devices" to cheat on emissions tests will move forward into the discovery phase.

Over the weekend, we noted analysts' opinions that big energy underestimates both electric cars and renewable power, and the impacts they will have.

Meanwhile, Toyota suggests plug-in hybrids will catch on more quickly than electric cars. Hardly surprising it would say that; it offer no battery-electric models.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime test drive, Ojai, California, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

In Tesla news, it was a fairly quiet week. An updated Model S and Model X feature lets drivers check the status of Supercharger DC fast-charging stations en route.

Also, Tesla's updated maintenance plans will now cost more, but include more services and hardware updates as well.

Finally, we noted that automakers' request that the Trump administration review EPA emissions rules cites a discredited projection of job losses as justification.

And the industry is far from uniformly aligned behind that idea: the CEO of one major supplier said the standards should be left alone.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

