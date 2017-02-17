Maven gets Bolt EV, 2018 Lexus LS 500h, Tesla Supercharger live status: Today's Car News





2018 Lexus LS, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, General Motors' Maven "mobility" brand adds Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars to its Los Angeles fleet, the 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid is slated to appear at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and a new feature allows Tesla drivers to check the status of Supercharger stations from their cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Is it possible to stretch the Chevy Bolt EV's electric range from the EPA-rated 238 miles to 300 miles? One owner did it.

While automaker lobbyists ask for a reevaluation of efficiency rules, other elements of the auto industry are less enthusiastic about possible changes.

A new Tesla software feature allows drivers to check the status of Supercharger DC fast-charging stations while en route.

The 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid luxury sedan will debut next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

General Motors' Maven car-sharing service is adding Chevy Bolt EV electric cars to its Los Angeles fleet.

The total installed capacity of wind energy in Europe now exceeds the total output of coal-fueled power plants, and that imbalance is likely to grow.

The 2018 Hyundai Accent subcompact debuts with updated styling and more safety tech.

Finally, find out if the 2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid is a true green car, or just a less-inefficient luxury car with our first-drive review.

