Kia Niro EV, subsidized fast charging, plug-in hybrid proliferation: Today's Car News

Today, we have confirmation of the all-electric Kia Niro EV, pros and cons of automaker subsidization of electric-car fast charging, and why Toyota thinks plug-in hybrids will catch on more quickly than battery-electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Solar power hit a new high in the U.S. last year, with utility-scale installations exceeding residential installations for the first time since 2011.

Should automakers subsidize fast charging for electric-car owners? It could boost sales, but also comes with certain unresolved issues.

An all-electric Kia Niro EV will arrive in 2018, according to an executive, giving Kia another variant of its first dedicated green model.

See why one analyst predicts European diesel sales will fall to close to zero within 10 years.

Plug-in hybrids will catch on more quickly than battery-electrics, says Toyota, which has been among the most pessimistic automakers when it comes to battery-electric cars.

What kind of fuel economy did our 2017 Ford Escape AWD with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine give us? Our gas mileage review lays it out.

The amount of miles traveled by U.S. drivers has declined over the last decade, as have rates of vehicle ownership, according to a new study.

Finally, we have a teaser for the 2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid race car, successor to the hybrid that nearly won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year.

