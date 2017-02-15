More GM electric cars, Chevy Cruze Diesel lawsuit, KS electric-car charging: Today's Car News

Feb 15, 2017

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Enlarge Photo

Today, General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the Chevrolet Bolt EV will form the basis for a "huge range of electric cars," a Chevrolet Cruze Diesel lawsuit moves forward, and a Midwestern electric utility installs public electric-car charging stations. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Will the Chevrolet Bolt EV spawn more electric cars from General Motors? CEO Mary Barra says it will.

Electric utility Kansas City Power & Light is nearing completion of a promised network of 1,000 public electric-car charging sites in its area of operations. Will that increase electric-car adoption in America's heartland?

A lawsuit alleging that first-generation Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedans used illegal "defeat devices" to cheat on emissions tests will move forward into the discovery phase.

The Renault Zoe remained the best-selling electric car in Europe through the end of 2016.

A small Mitsubishi crossover debuting at next month's 2017 Geneva Motor Show will borrow the name of the discontinued Eclipse coupe and convertible.

Finally, the 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid full-size luxury sedan will debut in Geneva, following the non-hybrid LS sedan's January Detroit Auto Show launch.

