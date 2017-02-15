Chevy Cruze Diesel lawsuit to move into discovery phase

Follow John Add to circle



2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, test drive in Hell, Michigan Enlarge Photo

Shock waves from Volkswagen's admission that it had installed "defeat device" software on its so-called clean diesels to cheat on emission tests continue to reverberate around the auto industry.

The diesel-emission scandal that emerged in September 2015 has already cost VW Group more than $20 billion, and dozens of investigations around the world continue today.

Other automakers are facing their own court challenges as well.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles faces lawsuits over EcoDiesel models of its Ram 1500 full-size pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, as well as earlier heavy-duty diesel trucks.

Now a lawsuit against General Motors, containing a variety of allegations of wrongdoing around its first-generation Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedans, will move forward into the discovery phase.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Enlarge Photo

As noted by The Detroit News, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington yesterday dismissed one portion of the lawsuit brought by nine Cruze Diesel owners.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs had not submitted facts adequate to show that Chevrolet had committed a breach of contract in selling them a "clean diesel" vehicle.

But claims of deceptive advertising and fraudulent concealment will move forward into discovery.

The full court order can be read here in .PDF form.

Filed last June, the lawsuit alleges that GM used "defeat device" software to cheat on emission tests. The owners seek a buyback and various monetary damages.

“We’re pleased with the ruling," GM spokesperson James Cain said to The Detroit News, "because the court found that many of the legal theories put forward by the plaintiffs don’t hold water."

The company is confident the rest of the claims will eventually be dismissed, he continued, "because they are baseless."

While the Cruze Diesel was released before the VW diesel scandal broke, the company said it believes that car "complies with all U.S. EPA and CARB emissions regulations.”

2016 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel - First Drive Enlarge Photo

A diesel option for GM's pair of diesel mid-size pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, was released in the late fall of 2015 with a letter from the EPA stressing that those two vehicles met all applicable emission rules for diesel engines.

A second-generation Chevrolet Cruze diesel will launch this year in both the four-door sedan and five-door hatchback models.

