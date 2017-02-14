Smart goes all-electric, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq prices, 'Greenest' and 'Meanest' cars: Today's Car News

Feb 14, 2017

2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

Today, we have news that Smart may start selling only electric cars in the U.S., pricing information for the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Electric, and rankings of the "Greenest" and "Meanest" cars in terms of environmental impact. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla's updated maintenance plans cost more, but include more services as well.

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric topped the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy's annual "Greenest" list of environmentally-friendly cars, while the Mercedes-AMG G65 was named the "Meanest" car for the environment.

Startup Bollinger Motors plans to market an off-road all-electric truck, starting with a prototype that will debut later this year.

Smart will sell only electric cars in the U.S. and Canada, eliminating gasoline models this fall, according to a new report.

We have pricing information for the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Electric, which start from $23,035 and $30,335, respectively.

General Motors is in talks to sell its European Opel division to French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroën. Where does that leave the Opel Ampera-e, the European-market version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV?

Finally, we have spy shots of the 2019 Ford Focus compact, which likely won't appear in production guise until next year.

_______________________________________________

