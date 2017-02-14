2017 Hyundai Ioniq prices: hybrid starts at $23,035, electric at $30,335





2017 Hyundai Ioniq Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq is the South Korean automaker's first dedicated green model.

It will offer three powertrain options in the same body shell: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric.

Those models are just now beginning to hit U.S. showrooms, and we now have pricing information for two of them.

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid starts at $23,035, while the Ioniq Electric model starts at $30,035.

Both base prices include an $835 destination charge, but not any federal, state, or local incentives that may apply to the Ioniq Electric model.

The Ioniq Hybrid is available in three trim levels, while the Ioniq Electric is available in two trims.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

In addition to the base Blue trim level, the Ioniq Hybrid is available in higher-level SEL and Limited trims, priced from $24,785 and $28,335, respectively.

Hyundai also offers a Limited trim level on the Ioniq Electric, priced from $33,335.

All Ioniq models will be available to order in all 50 states, although Hyundai will not actively market each model nationwide.

The Ioniq uses a body structure derived from the Elantra compact sedan, but with model-specific styling and modifications to accommodate the different powertrains.

The Ioniq Hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, working with an electric motor and 1.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

That setup yields a combined 139 horsepower and an EPA-rated 58 mpg combined for the Ioniq Blue model (other versions are rated at 55 mpg combined).

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Enlarge Photo

In Blue form, the Ioniq narrowly beats the 56 mpg combined of the Toyota Prius Eco, making it the most fuel efficient vehicle without a plug sold in the U.S.

The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid uses a similar powertrain, but with a more powerful electric motor and a larger battery pack that can be plugged in to recharge.

EPA efficiency and electric-range ratings for the plug-in hybrid are not available at this time.

The Ioniq Electric uses an 88-kilowatt (120-hp) electric motor, along with a 28-kwh battery pack.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Enlarge Photo

It gets an EPA-rated 124 miles of range and 136 MPGe—making it the most energy-efficiency vehicle available in the U.S.

(Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of how far a car can travel electrically on the same amount of energy as contained in 1 gallon of gasoline).

In addition to traditional sales and leasing, Hyundai plans to market the Ioniq Electric model through a subscription-based service called Ioniq Unlimited.

Available only in California, folds many ownership costs—including charging and scheduled maintenance—into a single monthly payment.

