2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots, 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel mpg, carmakers & Trump: Today's Car News

Feb 13, 2017

Today, we have spy shots of the 2018 Nissan Leaf, EPA fuel-economy ratings for the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan, and analyses of automakers' claims that current EPA emissions rules will threaten jobs. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We have news from Tesla, Volkswagen, and Subaru in our Week in Reverse feature.

Until now, we've heard almost nothing about the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, but now spy shots of a test "mule" have emerged.

Big energy companies hugely underestimate the potential impact of electric cars and renewable energy, a new report claims.

See an autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV negotiate city streets in this short video.

The CEO of electric-bus maker Proterra believes one third of new transit buses will be electric in 2020. Read about his reasoning and see what you think.

A diesel lobbying group claims modernizing diesel engines in commercial vehicles is the best use of Volkswagen environmental-mitigation funds.

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq will have a lifetime battery warranty similar to those previously offered on other electrified Hyundai models.

Automakers' request to the Trump administration to review EPA emissions rules are based on a discredited job projection, analyses say.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan is rated at 37 mpg combined, and will go on sale soon.

Subaru now has permission from the state of California to test self-driving cars, joining a growing cadre of automakers and tech companies doing the same.

Finally, watch the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan, undergo winter testing in this new video.

