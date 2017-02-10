Plug-in hybrid price guide, 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT, Elio woes: Today's Car News





2017 Ford C-Max Energi Enlarge Photo

Today, we have an updated plug-in hybrid price guide, the debut of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback, and an update on Elio Motors and its "84 mpg" three-wheeled vehicle. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

What would Nikola Tesla think of the Tesla Model S? This amateur fan video imagines what an encounter between Tesla and his namesake car would be like.

Elio Motors now says its three-wheeled vehicle won't start production until 2018. But recently-uncovered documents indicate the company may not survive until then.

Looking for a plug-in hybrid? We have prices and specs for every 2017 model right here.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT compact hatchback debuted this week at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Here's what you need to know about electric-car charging station safety.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers wants President Donald Trump to roll back fuel-economy standards. But what would he face if he actually tried to do that?

China's BYD built more plug-in cars than any other automaker last year, making 2016 the second year in a row BYD has accomplished that feat.

What would you do in a self-driving car? A new survey says most people plan to read, work, have sex, and pray in autonomous vehicles.

Finally, the 2018 Hyundai Accent subcompact will debut next week at the 2018 Canadian Auto Show in Toronto.

