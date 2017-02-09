Tesla Model 3 pilot production, VW vs Piech, electric-car battery prices: Today's Car News

Feb 9, 2017

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

Today, we look at a report regarding the start of Tesla Model 3 pilot production, conflict between Volkswagen's board of directors and ex-CEO Ferdinand Piëch, and forecasts of decreasing electric-car battery prices. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Pilot production of the Tesla Model 3 will start February 20, according to a new report.

Will electric-car battery prices slide below $100 per kilowatt-hour in the next three years? If that turns out to be the case, it could be a game changer.

Check out the best deals on hybrids, plug-in electric cars, and fuel-efficient gasoline cars for February 2017.

The Volkswagen Board faces off against ex-CEO Ferdinand Piëch over comments related to the diesel-emissions scandal.

California will pursue the goal of eliminating internal-combustion light-duty vehicles, according to Mary Nichols, head of the state's powerful Air Resources Board.

A 40-year-old Fleetwood Mac song, disembodied floating childrens' heads, and hydrogen molecules kick off the marketing campaign for the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra recall over potential brake problems affects nearly 34,000 vehicles built between September 2016 and January 2017.

Finally, the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT compact hatchback debuts at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, joining a growing cadre of U.S.-market small hatchbacks.

