Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for February 2017





2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Enlarge Photo

As we roll through the second month of 2017, it's once again time to take a look at the best deals on green cars.

This month's batch of deals spans a wide array of models, from one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids to a pair of subcompact sedans.

It also includes one of the newest green cars to hit the U.S. market, as well as one held over from the previous model year.

2017 Kia Niro Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

The 2017 Kia Niro is one of the newest hybrids on the market, but it is already subject to initial incentives.

Kia portrays its first dedicated hybrid model as a crossover, but the Niro lacks all-wheel drive and has car-like styling.

The best available Niro lease rate is $219 for 39 months, with $1,999 due at signing and an allowance of 12,000 miles per year.

That offer lasts through the end of this month.

2017 Lexus CT 200h Enlarge Photo

Kia is also offering 0.9-percent APR financing for 60 months, and a $500 discount specially for Uber drivers under the "Uber Driver Partner Program."

If you want a more luxurious vehicle, consider February's second highlighted hybrid deal.

Of the many Lexus hybrids, the 2017 CT 200h is one of the few that offers genuinely good fuel economy, achieving an EPA-rated 42 mpg combined.

Through the end of the month, the aging small hatchback is available to lease at $299 for 36 months, with a cap of 10,000 miles per year.

The amount due at signing is now $1,099—down $500 from last month, according to CarsDirect.

2017 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Chevrolet Volt gets a lower lease rate in certain electric-car friendly parts of the country.

In California, Oregon, and the Northeast, the Volt is available to lease at $270 a month for 39 months.

That's with $500 due at signing and 15,000 miles per year.

In comparison, the nationwide Volt lease rate is $299 a month for 39 months, with $1,929 due at signing.

Chevy is also offering a $500 "conquest bonus" for shoppers switching over from another brand.

This effectively erases the down payment in states with the lower lease rate, and lowers it to $1,429 elsewhere.