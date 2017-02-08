Hybrid SUVs, Faraday downsizing, Tesla CA energy storage: Today's Car News

Feb 8, 2017

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016

Today, we look at why more SUVs and crossovers don't offer hybrid powertrains, Faraday Future scales back production plans, and three battery energy-storage sites come online in California, including one from Tesla. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

See the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan hit the road in this new video.

Bowing to what seems like the unavoidable reality of its situation, Faraday Future is reportedly scaling back its U.S. production plans and cutting its planned vehicle lineup from seven models to two.

Volkswagen suggests engine downsizing may be done. It claims real-world emissions tests will prove too challenging for smaller engines.

Utility-scale energy storage is about to get its biggest real-world test yet. Three California energy-storage sites are now online, including one from Tesla.

After acquiring a controlling stake in Mitsubishi last year, the Renault-Nissan Alliance is now the world's largest maker of battery-electric cars.

SUVs and crossovers are extremely popular right now, but why don't more of them offer hybrid powertrains?

We test drove the 2017 Subaru Impreza, the latest version of one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles in the U.S. market.

Several high-profile recalls have brought more attention to recalled vehicles on used-car lots. A new lawsuit may compel dealers to repair those recalled cars.

Finally, the 2018 Ford Expedition three-row SUV debuts with a lighter aluminum body, as well as a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission shared with the F-150 full-size pickup truck.

