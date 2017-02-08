Lucid Air electric car video show luxury sedan on the road





Lucid Motors, the California automotive startup formerly known as Atieva, unveiled its Air electric car in December 2016.

But so far, the car hasn't been seen on public roads.

Lucid has now rectified that by releasing a video that shows its luxury sedan driving around the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the video, the electric sedan glides over the Golden Gate Bridge and into downtown San Francisco, while rear-seat passengers keep themselves occupied by poking at a rear-mounted touchscreen infotainment controller.

An Air prototype was actually spotted on the streets of San Francisco earlier this week, presumably part of an outing to gather running footage for the official video.

A separate video posted on YouTube shows the sedan driving slowly behind what appears to be a camera vehicle.

Lucid Air Enlarge Photo

That second video shows the somewhat less glamorous behind-the-scenes work that goes into providing the flashy videos and ads that automakers and their marketers put out.

The production Lucid Air will come standard with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, using lithium-ion cells from Samsung SDI.

Lucid claims this version will have a 300-mile range, and says a 130-kwh version with 400 miles of range will launch after the 100-kwh model.

Regarding performance, Lucid claims the Air will boast 1,000 horsepower, and will do 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Production versions of the Air will be available in four- or five-seat configurations, with either individual rear bucket seats or a bench.

Up front, the dashboard largely does away with analog gauges and controls, instead using a layout with three screens around the steering wheel, and a fourth, 12.4-inch screen on the center stack.

Lucid Air Enlarge Photo

The Air also features an array of cameras and radar and lidar units that Lucid claims will provide the foundation for future autonomous-driving capabilities.

While Lucid paraded the Air around the San Francisco Bay Area in this video, the car will actually be built in a neighboring state.

Lucid chose a factory site in Casa Grande, Arizona, late last year, although it is unclear if construction work on the factory has started since then.

The startup automaker hopes to begin production in 2018, but will not discuss sales targets or pricing at this time.

