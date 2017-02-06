Bolt EV owner impressions, VW diesel modifications, oil companies & electric cars: Today's Car News





Today, we have first impressions from a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, an explanation of which Volkswagen diesel cars can be modified to meet emissions standards, and a look at which oil companies are investing in renewable energy and electric-car services. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Read about Bill Nye's Bolt EV, the Volkswagen 3.0-liter diesel deal, and more in our Week in Reverse feature.

Shell fuel stations in the U.K. and The Netherlands will add electric-car charging later this year, the oil giant says.

The Norwegian launch date for the Opel Ampera-e was moved up due to strong demand for the new electric car.

Oil companies are considering a future of reduced fossil-fuel demand. Find out which ones are investing in renewable energy and electric-car services.

Ontario and British Columbia are both updating incentive programs for electric cars within their jurisdictions.

Read a new owner's first impressions of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car.

Here are the Volkswagen diesel cars with approved modifications that regulators believe will allow them to meet emissions standards.

The Chevrolet Volt once again led Canadian plug-in electric car sales for January 2017.

Beleaguered Japanese supplier Takata may have finally found a buyer. A new report indicates Chinese-owner Key Safety Systems may purchase the company without forcing it to restructure.

Finally, we have spy shots of the 2019 Volvo XC40 compact SUV, which will be one of the first models based on the Swedish automaker's new Compact Modular Architecture platform.

