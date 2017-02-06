Ontario, BC update electric-car incentives for Canadian buyers





2016 Nissan Leaf

Two Canadian provinces are now offering more generous incentives to electric-car buyers.

Ontario is eliminating certain price caps in its electric-car incentive program, while a British Columbia not-for-profit is boosting its "cash-for-clunkers"-style program.

Ontario announced its updated incentives February 1, but they apply retroactively to cars purchased on January 1 this year or later.

The new rules remove a cap that previously limited incentives to 30 percent of a car's manufacturer's suggested retail price.

They also eliminate a $3,000 cap on incentives for all-electric cars priced between $75,000 and $150,000, although cars priced above $150,000 still don't qualify for any incentives.

This increases the number of cars that qualify for Ontario's full $14,000 incentive, notes Time to Electrify.

2017 Chevrolet Volt

That includes the Chevrolet Volt, which previously qualified for only $12,737 in incentives.

The new incentive rules also make the Smart ForTwo Electric Drive cheaper than a gasoline ForTwo, make the Nissan Leaf and base Chevy Volt LT almost identical in price.

The Tesla Model S and Model X also qualify for the full $14,000 incentive, but only in variants that come in under the $150,000 price cap.

While the Ontario incentive program resembles those run by other Canadian provinces and U.S. states—although with higher dollar amounts—British Columbia is trying something a bit different.

2017 Nissan Leaf

A group called B.C. Scrap-It offers cash to a limited number of consumers who buy a new electric car, and take an internal-combustion car off the road.

The group recently doubled its electric car trade-in incentive to $6,000, reports the Vancouver Sun.

That can be combined with a purchase rebate of up to $5,000 available from the British Columbia government.

B.C. Scrap-It plans to offer 500 incentive packages for new electric cars in 2017, as well as 400 more for used electric cars.

[hat tips: many readers!]

_______________________________________________

