Bill Nye Bolt EV, 3-liter VW diesel deal, Tesla Model 3 volume, sidewalk robots: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

What will happen to more than 80,000 Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen vehicles powered by 3.0-liter V-6 diesels that were sold from 2009 through 2016?



And just how far off base was Ford CEO Mark Fields in claiming that up to 1 million jobs could be lost under the fuel-economy standards now in place?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, February 3, 2017.

Friday, we talked to Science Guy Bill Nye about his new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which turns out to be the seventh electric car he's driven.

Bill Nye in new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Jan 2017 [photo: Oskar Liners, Community Chevrolet, Burbank] Enlarge Photo

Nye joins Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak on the list of celebrities who are now driving Chevy's 238-mile electric hatchback, which will roll out state by state through September.

On Thursday, we further updated our deep dive into Ford CEO Mark Fields's claim of 1 million jobs potentially lost if fuel-economy standards aren't delayed or reduced.

The International Council on Clean Transportation last year published an even more direct criticism of the CAR study that Fields relied on, using its most extreme scenario.

Their analysis called the study's cost estimates so "grossly inflated" that they "skew the end results," and give the entire analysis "an inherent bias toward the conclusion that the standards are overwhelmingly likely to be economically harmful."

The regulations Fields attacked, by the way, are supported by a majority of the public—including Trump voters.

Ford CEO Mark Fields at CES 2015 Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, another piece of the Volkswagen diesel scandal came to an end as VW settled with owners of Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen 3.0-liter V-6 diesel vehicles.

About 20,000 earlier vehicles (2009-2012 Audi Q7 TDI and Volkswagen Touareg TDI) will be bought back, while 60,000 vehicles from model years 2013-2016 from all three makes will be recalled for software updates approved by the EPA.

On Tuesday, we previewed the Tesla Model 3 electric car, which the company has promised will go into production before the end of this year, at a starting price of $35,000.

The number of Model 3s it can build this year is hotly debated among industry insiders, financial analysts, and no doubt other automakers too.

We also explained, by the way, what CEO Elon Musk says the Tesla logo stands for.

Electric sidewalk delivery robot from Starship Technologies Enlarge Photo

We kicked off the week on Monday with an offbeat report from the Washington (D.C.) Auto Show about an electric sidewalk-delivery robot now being tested in dozens of cities across the world.

Over the weekend, we noted that German probes of the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal have finally reached the top: former CEO Martin Winterkorn is officially being investigated.

Finally, in fuel-cell news, GM and Honda will jointly make fuel cells by 2020 for separate vehicles to be produced by each carmaker, and a group of 13 car, fuel, and oil companies have formed a Hydrogen Council to promote the technology.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.