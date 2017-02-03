Porsche plug-in hybrid, 2018 Subaru Legacy, Bill Nye's Bolt EV, wood-burning cars: Today's Car News

Feb 3, 2017
2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

Today, a much-loved TV scientist gets a Bolt EV, we drive a pricey luxury plug-in hybrid performance sedan, and we explain why cars don't burn wood any longer. Plus an excuse not to exercise! All this and more on Green Car Reports.

One of the last acts of the now-departed Obama Administration was to convene a forum looking at how big data could help electric-car adoption.

The original biofuel through history was wood, although we don't use it to power cars any more. We tell you why.

Good analyses of carbon footprint for different types of cars are hugely important—and electric cars usually do best. But what about bicycles?

The new Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will arrive at dealers shortly; we've driven it, and we tell you what $100,000 of luxury plug-in hybrid sedan is actually like on the road.

Science Guy Bill Nye bought a Chevy Bolt EV, and talked to us about it. Would you believe it's his seventh electric car?

The 2018 Subaru Legacy will be officially unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show this month, with some of the highest fuel economy of any all-wheel-drive mid-size sedan.

Finally, there's been a lot of political talk lately about altering or eliminating the NAFTA trade pact. According to some analysts and economists, new-car prices could rise as a result.

