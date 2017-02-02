Audi dealers warned, Tesla logo, electric Mercedes, Bosch cash for VW diesels: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, spy shots of another electric luxury SUV under development, what Tesla's logo means, and why VW diesel owners will get cash from another company too. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our piece, again, on Ford CEO Mark Fields' claim of 1 million jobs at risk from fuel-economy regulations with an even pithier takedown of his numbers.

Ever wonder what the Tesla logo stands for? CEO Elon Musk explained it.

Exxon thinks our energy mix in 2040 will be quite similar to today's. Lots of other analysts beg to differ.

Our electric motorcycle correspondent, Ben Rich, has a video review of the Energica Eva, one of very few electric bikes with optional DC fast charging built in.

Amidst yesterday's coverage of VW's settlement with 3.0-liter TDI diesel buyers was another settlement: Bosch will pay VW diesel owners $330 million. We tell you how and why.

Audi told its dealers last week to get with the (electric car) program or risk struggling in years to come.

Who's leading the self-driving car race? Looks like right now it's Google's Waymo; we explain who made that judgment and how.

Finally, spy shots of a test mule for the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover have emerged. Check 'em out.

