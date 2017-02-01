Electric-car sales; Tesla, BMW miss top safety tier; fuel economy popular: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



DC fast charging 2015 Kia Soul EV Enlarge Photo

Today is the first day of the month, so we report on electric-car sales. We also look at the popularity of fast charging, learn what the IIHS said about the safety of the Tesla Model S and BMW i3, and cover VW's latest diesel-scandal settlement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

How important is fast-charging for electric cars? We asked; you answered—and the results were pretty conclusive.

Yesterday we learned the Trump White House will likely pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

No worries; China will be more than happy to supplant the U.S. on that front globally.

Those fuel-economy standards that auto executives want the White House to cut, delay, or cancel? It turns out car buyers like them—and that includes Trump voters.

Last month's plug-in electric cars sales included more than 1,100 Chevy Bolt EVs, not bad for its second month on the market.

The IIHS released crash-test results and safety ratings for the Tesla Model S and BMW i3 electric cars; neither made the top tier.

VW has reached a settlement with owners of its 3.0-liter V-6 diesels, sold by Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen; we have the details.

Mid-size sedans are getting sportier to boost their sales prospects against a surge of popular crossover utility vehicles.

Finally, British race-car and supercar maker McLaren will partner with BMW on next-generation engine technologies (though neither identified the areas of cooperation).

