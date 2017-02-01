Electric-car sales; Tesla, BMW miss top safety tier; fuel economy popular: Today's Car News

Feb 1, 2017
DC fast charging 2015 Kia Soul EV

DC fast charging 2015 Kia Soul EV

Today is the first day of the month, so we report on electric-car sales. We also look at the popularity of fast charging, learn what the IIHS said about the safety of the Tesla Model S and BMW i3, and cover VW's latest diesel-scandal settlement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

How important is fast-charging for electric cars? We asked; you answered—and the results were pretty conclusive.

Yesterday we learned the Trump White House will likely pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

No worries; China will be more than happy to supplant the U.S. on that front globally.

Those fuel-economy standards that auto executives want the White House to cut, delay, or cancel? It turns out car buyers like them—and that includes Trump voters.

Last month's plug-in electric cars sales included more than 1,100 Chevy Bolt EVs, not bad for its second month on the market.

The IIHS released crash-test results and safety ratings for the Tesla Model S and BMW i3 electric cars; neither made the top tier.

VW has reached a settlement with owners of its 3.0-liter V-6 diesels, sold by Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen; we have the details.

Mid-size sedans are getting sportier to boost their sales prospects against a surge of popular crossover utility vehicles.

Finally, British race-car and supercar maker McLaren will partner with BMW on next-generation engine technologies (though neither identified the areas of cooperation).

