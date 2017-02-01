Plug-in electric car sales for Jan: Bolt EV over 1,100 in second month

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

While the auto industry at large waited to see if January sales continued as strong as last year's record-breaking total, electric-car fans waited for a different number.

That was the number of Chevrolet Bolt EVs sold last month, the car's first full month on sale, albeit in a small number of states.

Those states, most prominently California, have the most advanced plug-in electric car markets, however.

DON'T MISS: 2016 plug-in electric car sales: best year yet, Bolt EV launches, Model S record

When GM released its sales results this morning, the number turned out to be 1,162 deliveries. That brings total Bolt EV sales in roughly six weeks to 1,741—far ahead of both the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf after their first two months exactly six years ago.

The Volt plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, logged its own January sales of 1,611, against 996 in January 2016.

Including a few remaining Spark EVs, that means GM sold about 2,800 cars with plugs last month.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

Last month Nissan delivered 772 Leafs, against 755 a year ago.

The seven-year-old Leaf now suffers in comparison to the new Bolt EV, with its 107-mile range less than half of the Bolt EV's 238-mile EPA rating.

And the Volt handily outsold the Leaf last year, logging 24,700 deliveries against the Leaf's 14,000.

READ THIS: Electric Car Price Guide: every 2017 battery-electric car, with specs

As usual, Tesla Motors refused to release monthly sales figures, and the company does not break down its quarterly delivery totals by country, making comparisons to other makers' data impossible.

Audi sold 387 A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid hatchbacks, one of its better months and continuing the strong U.S. showing by its first vehicle with a plug.

2016 Audi A3 e-Tron Sportback, San Francisco Bay Area, Oct 2015 Enlarge Photo

Other high-volume plug-in electric cars to watch will include three plug-in hybrids: the Toyota Prius Prime and the Energi models of the Ford Fusion mid-size sedan and the Ford C-Max five-door tall wagon.

On the battery-electric side, the high-volume cars (defined as averaging more than 300 sales a month) are the BMW i3 and Volkswagen e-Golf.

CHECK OUT: Tesla delivered 76,000 cars globally in 2016, missing its goal

Following that list of cars with plugs is a longer list of low-volume vehicles, including a number of luxury plug-in hybrids, several smaller cars from various makers, and a few remaining compliance cars launched under the 2012-2017 California zero-emission vehicle rules.

To date, Fiat, Hyundai, and Kia have refused to break out sales of their plug-in versions from the overall model totals for their 500e, Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, and Optima Plug-In Hybrid models.

We will update this report throughout the day and through tomorrow as more sales data is released.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.