How important is fast-charging to sell electric cars? Poll results

Feb 1, 2017
Follow John

Chevrolet Spark EV at CCS fast charging station in San Diego.

Chevrolet Spark EV at CCS fast charging station in San Diego.

Enlarge Photo

Those unfamiliar with electric cars often don't know that several different types of battery charging exist.

Overnight recharging at home can be done either with 120-volt household current or, for longer-range cars, with a 240-volt charging station installed by the car owner.

Then there's DC fast charging, which generally provides an 80-percent recharge of the battery in roughly half an hour.

DON'T MISS: What effect will Trump have on electric cars? Poll results

The Tesla Supercharger network is the clear model for fast-charging stations on major highways that permit long-distance travel in battery-electric cars.

Supercharger sites now make it possible to drive a Tesla Model S or Model X coast to coast in just slightly more time than a similar trip in a gasoline or diesel car.

So how important is fast charging to the selection of a plug-in electric car?

We asked our Twitter followers that question, and the results were fairly definitive.

A total of 85 percent of the survey respondents said the availability of fast charging was "quite important" (56 percent) or "the most important factor" (29 percent) in the selection of an electric car.

It was "a factor," but "not [a] major one" for another 13 percent of participants.

READ THIS: BMW, Nissan fund EVgo fast-charging network expansion: 670 dual-standard sites open

And a scant 2 percent said fast-charging availability was "not very important."

The challenge for electric-car makers then becomes explaining to first-time buyers and shoppers what fast charging is, how it differs from slower charging methods, and how to find it (smartphone apps, mostly).

Or, in some cases, why there are three different fast-charging standards (CHAdeMO, CCS, and Supercharger).

Tesla Supercharger network, North American coverage - March 2015

Tesla Supercharger network, North American coverage - March 2015

Enlarge Photo

And why sites that offer the first two are from a variety of outlets, often require membership in a variety of different networks, may or may not cost money, and are far from universal.

While the earliest U.S. fast-charging sites are now roughly five years old, the networks remain very much a work in progress, with little effective nationwide roaming and wide gaps in less dense parts of the country.

CHECK OUT: GM Won't Fund CCS Fast-Charging Sites For 2017 Chevy Bolt EV

It is to be hoped those factors abate over the next few years, no doubt helped by the $2 billion that VW Group has pledged to spend on public charging infrastructure—most of which will likely be fast charging.

Because, as our poll underscores decisively, fast charging is crucial to the success of plug-in electric cars.

Get the message, automakers?

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Schwarzenegger's hydrogen Hummer gives way to electric G-Wagen Schwarzenegger's hydrogen Hummer gives way to electric G-Wagen
Electric Car Price Guide: every 2017 all-electric car, with specs (updated) Electric Car Price Guide: every 2017 all-electric car, with specs (updated)
Alta Motors electric motorcycle: racing victories, test ride video Alta Motors electric motorcycle: racing victories, test ride video
Ford F-150 pickup to get V-6 diesel engine in spring 2018 (updated) Ford F-150 pickup to get V-6 diesel engine in spring 2018 (updated)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2016 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.