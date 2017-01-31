Ford CEO on emissions rules, Paris climate agreement, Hydrogen Council: Today's Car News





Chrome exhaust pipe Enlarge Photo

Today, Ford CEO Mark Fields reportedly told President Donald Trump that current emissions rules could risk up to 1 million jobs, Trump is expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, and 13 companies form the Hydrogen Council to promote fuel cells. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Here's everything we know so far about the 215-mile Tesla Model 3 electric car.

A coalition of automakers and other interested companies recently formed the Hydrogen Council to promote fuel cells.

About six weeks after the first U.S. deliveries, the first Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in Canada was delivered to its owner.

The U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate-change agreement, according to a new report.

The European Union is cracking down on member nations for what it considers to be lax emissions-testing procedures.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is planning a major expansion of its dealer network, but the timing seems unusual.

Finally, could the next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatchback gain a hybrid powertrain?

_______________________________________________

