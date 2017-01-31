First Chevy Bolt EV electric car delivered to Canadian buyer





First 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV in Canada (photo by owner Joe Winkfein) Enlarge Photo

Following its launch last month in California's Silicon Valley, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is now rolling out in other regions of North America.

Just last week, the first Chevrolet Bolt EV to be sold in Canada was delivered to its buyer.

It proved to be a somewhat drawn-out process overseen by a dedicated electric-car advocate.

Joe Winkfein took delivery of the first Canadian Bolt EV on January 27, at Dean Myers Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette in Toronto, according to Time to Electrify.

Winkfein previously drove a 2014 Chevy Volt he bought used about a year ago, which he referred to as his "baby step to move into the EV world."

Impressed by the Volt's quietness and the one-pedal driving afforded by regenerative braking, Winkfein tried to put down a deposit for the Bolt EV shortly after the production version was unveiled in January 2016.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

Dean Meyers could not accept deposits until formal ordering for the car opened, so Winkfein had to wait until November to place his order.

He was initially given a build slot for the week of December 12, but that was later pushed back to the week of January 16.

Winkfein confirmed with GM on January 24 that his car had been built, and it was shipped to the dealership the next day. He signed the paperwork that Friday.

But because Dean Meyers had given him an "excellent deal" on the Bolt EV, Winkfein granted the dealership's request to keep it over the weekend to show to prospective customers.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

While the first Bolt EVs are now in customer hands, it will be several months before the car is available in all of the regions where General Motors intends to sell it.

In the U.S., the number of states where dealerships will begin accepting Bolt EV orders is set to grow gradually over the next several months.

As of January, the Bolt EV is available to order in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey.

The car won't be available to order in all 50 states until July, with deliveries to the last states starting in September.

